Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Keeps up Win Streak With 4-1 Victory Over Tomahawks

December 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown, PA - The Hat Tricks grabbed another big win as they took down the Tomahawks in a 4-1 victory. Gibbons grabbed two goals to keep up a goal-a-game streak, with Kai Elkie and Anderson finding the twine as well. Spokane put up another great performance in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots for a .957 save percentage.

Gibbons = Goals

Newly acquired forward Andrew Gibbons continues to perform well, as he has a three-points per-game average following his performance against Johnstown. His line has shown to be the most productive thus far, as they were responsible for three out of four goals in tonight's game.

Spokane Shines

Netminder Tyler Spokane had one of the best nights in net with Danbury thus far, stopping 22 of 23 shots on the night. Spokane has a cumulative save percentage of .893 in his last three wins, including tonight. The 19-year-old goaltender will look to get his fifth start on Saturday as Danbury aims for another sweep.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks close out their first weekend in Johnstown on Saturday, December 14 with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

