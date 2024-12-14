Lubimov Saves 40 of 43, Jets Edge Wolverines

The Wolverines couldn't pull through in game two as the Jets split the series with a 5-2 final score.

William Lubimov stood between the pipes for the Wolverines, saving 40 of 43 shots against, despite their five-goal loss.

The Jets managed two shorthanded open netters in the last two minutes of the game.

Connor Jalbert and Jakub Bednarik got the two goals for the Wolverines, with Jalbert getting the lone goal of the second period and Bednarik coming in late in the final frame.

The Wolverines take on the Springfield Jr. Blues this Thursday and Friday for the last games before the holiday break.

