Game 3 - Adirondack (5-3) vs. Manchester (5-1)

May 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (5-3) vs. 2 - Manchester Monarchs (5-1)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION FINALS - GAME 3

WHEN: Tuesday, May 1, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder and Manchester Monarchs continue the North Division Finals this evening with Game 3 at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack evened up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Monarchs in Game 2 on Saturday night in Glens Falls.

FIELDING OF DREAMS: Adirondack goaltender Drew Fielding made his first career start in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 2 on Saturday and turned aside 33 of the 34 shots he faced in the victory. Fielding, who is the Thunder's all-time leader in victories, led Adirondack with 17 wins during the regular season and has a 15-2-1 record at Cool Insuring Arena between regular season and playoffs.

COLTON 45: Thunder defenseman Colton White has collected a pair of assists in both games in the North Division Finals and leads Adirondack with four points (0-4-4) in the series. The 6-1 blueliner is currently in his first career professional playoff action and has amassed five points (0-5-5) from five games played. White has skated in 63 total games in his rookie season, including 16 with the Thunder.

TERR DOWN THIS WALLIN: Adirondack forward Terrence Wallin collected the first two goals of his Kelly Cup Playoffs career with a pair of tallies in the Game 2 victory. Wallin scored multiple goals in a game three times during the 2017-18 regular season and has done so six times over the course of his ECHL career. The 6-0 forward netted a career-high 21 goals during the regular season and has three points (2-1-3) in the playoffs.

CATCHER IN THE RY: Thunder forward Ryan Schmelzer also collected a pair of points in Game 2 with a goal and an assist in the victory. Schmelzer has now tallied six points (4-2-6) from eight games played, with his four goals tied with teammate Brian Ward for the team lead. Schmelzer's four tallies are tied for third in the ECHL amongst first year skaters, with his six points tied for fourth.

WE GOT THAT POWER: The Thunder converted twice on the power play in Game 2 on Saturday, the second straight game in which they have scored multiple power-play goals. Adirondack has posted a 26.7% clip on the power play in Round 2 and a 20.5% clip in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the highest percentage in the Eastern Conference. Adirondack's eight power-play tallies are the most scored in the entire ECHL during the postseason.

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: The Thunder and Monarchs square off for the third straight season in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In 2016, Adirondack was victorious four games to one while the Monarchs defeated the Thunder four games to two in 2017. This season's matchup marks the first time that the teams have met in Round 2, with each of the first two meetings occurring in Round 1.

