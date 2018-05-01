Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 3, May 1

BRING IN THE BACKUP

After coming away with the Game 2 victory, Drew Fielding became the third goaltender to play for the Thunder this postseason, along with Mackenzie Blackwood and Olivier Mantha. Fielding has stymied the Monarchs recently, posting a 3-0-1 record in his last four games, including the regular season against Manchester. In those four games, Fielding has posted a .941 save percentage, stopping 127 of 135 shots.

OFFENSIVE LAPSE

Going into Game 2, the Monarchs had scored one goal or fewer just once in their previous 19 games, when they were shut out by the Reading Royals on Mar. 28. Exactly one month later, the Thunder held the Monarchs high-powered offense to just one goal in a 5-1 victory. In the 19 previous games, Manchester's offense averaged 3.32 goals per game.

WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?

The Monarchs had gone eight-straight games without allowing more than three goals in a game before their 5-1 loss Saturday night against the Thunder. During that eight-game stretch, Manchester allowed only 16 goals, while Charles Williams posted a .931 save percentage in seven starts. It was the 5th time this season the Monarchs have surrendered at least five goals to the Thunder.

GAME 3 - North Division Finals

MONARCHS (5-1) at Adirondack Thunder (5-3)

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Cool Insuring Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Zac Lynch: 7 points (3g, 4a)

Sam Kurker: 6 points (4g, 2a)

Alexx Privitera: 4 points (1g, 3a)

Matt Leitner: 4 points (1g, 3a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 5-1-0-0, 2.13 GAA, 0.934 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 7 points (0g, 7a)

Ryan Schmelzer: 6 (4g, 2a)

Brian Ward: 6 points (4g, 2a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-2-0-0, 3.80 GAA, 0.864 save %

Drew Fielding: 1-0-0-0, 1.00 GAA, 0.971 save %

