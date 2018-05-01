Mavericks Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule, Ticket Packages

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their 2018-19 schedule as well as ticket packages for the upcoming season Tuesday morning.

Highlights of the 36-game slate include:

- For just the second time in team history and first since the 2010-11 season, the Mavericks will open the season at home with an Oct. 12 date against the Allen Americans.

- KC will host six Independence Cup games against the Wichita Thunder this season.

- The annual Kids Day game will take place on Nov. 13 against Wichita.

- The annual New Year's Eve game will feature the Mavs against Wichita.

- A season-long nine-game home stand from Jan. 19 through Feb. 10, matching the longest span at home in team history (twice before).

By the Numbers

Home games by month: October - 2, November - 6, December - 5, January - 8, February - 9, March - 5, April 1

By division: Mountain - 26, Central - 8, South - 2, North - 0

By team: Wichita - 6, Tulsa - 6, Allen - 5, Idaho - 3, Utah - 3, Rapid City - 3, Cincinnati - 3, South Carolina - 2, Kalamazoo - 2, Toledo - 2, Indy - 1

By day of the week: Friday - 14, Saturday - 13, Sunday - 1, Tuesday - 5, Wednesday - 2, Monday 1 (New Year's Eve)

Full Schedule - Click here for the printable schedule graphic

Friday, Oct. 12 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27 - Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 - Wichita Thunder - 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 23 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4 - Rapid City p.m. - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5 - Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11 - Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12 - Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 - Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1 - South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 - South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9 - Kalamazoo Wings - 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 - Toledo Walleye - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 - Toledo Walleye - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23 - Kalamazoo Wings - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 1 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 - Cincinnati Cyclones - 4:05 p.m.

Friday, March 15 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 - Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Ticket Packages - Click here to place your deposit

Season Tickets

The Mavericks are offering 35-game season ticket packages, giving fans a seat for all home games except for the Kids Day game on Nov. 13. Lock in your season tickets with $100 per-seat deposit. For full pricing info, click here.

Half-Season Plan

Save your place at 17 games with a half-season plan. This option starts at just $238 for single-attack end seats and comes in five pricing intervals, highlighted by a center ice package for just $561. Half-season plans require a $50 per-seat deposit.

Eight-Game Plan

Eight-game plans include a Friday Night Ice package, Theme Night package (promo schedule to come later this summer), and a flex mini-plan package. This is the perfect option for fans who are looking to cheer on the Mavs with a busy schedule. Eight-game center ice tickets are $264 total, the premium option of the five pricing categories. Eight-game plans require a $50 per-seat deposit.

All ticket plan purchasers can place their deposit today and then come to the team's Select-A-Seat open house on May 12 to pick their location to take in the Mavs.

