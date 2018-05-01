Steelheads Weekly Report: May 1

Boise, ID - The Steelheads return home for second-round action in the U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs this week, looking to get on the board in their Mountain Division Final series against the Colorado Eagles. The Eagles took each of the first two games of the series in Loveland, but the Steelheads earned wins in four of six meetings with the Eagles during the regular season in Boise. The teams will square off on Wednesday and Thursday night for Games 3 and 4, and then on Saturday night for Game 5 if necessary.

Player Notes:

- F Max French earned his first two-goal playoff game in Game 2 against the Eagles. French is tied for second in the playoffs with five goals.

- F Cole Ully is tied for third in Kelly Cup Playoff scoring with nine points, and he has assisted on four of French's five goals.

- G Philippe Desrosiers ranks sixth in the playoffs with a .936 save percentage.

- F Steve McParland led the Steelheads with eight goals and 14 points against Colorado during the regular season.

Team Notes:

- The Steelheads and Eagles are meeting for the fourth time in the playoffs, with Idaho earning first-round victories in 2013 and 2014 and Colorado winning in the first round in 2017.

- Of 19 playoff contests all-time between the Steelheads and Eagles, seven have gone to overtime. That includes a four-overtime contest on 4/28/14, the longest game in ECHL history.

- Idaho's 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1 was the first time Idaho had been shut out since October 21st, and just the second time in the last 109 games, regular season and playoffs combined.

- The Steelheads were 7-4-1 against Colorado this season.

- The Steelheads overcame a 3-0 series deficit to win the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Allen Americans. It was the second time in ECHL history a team overcame a 3-0 series deficit, and the second time in the ECHL era that Idaho had won a series after losing the first two games.

