ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

May 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspension.

Idaho's Dahl fined, suspended

Idaho's Jefferson Dahl has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #L-2, Idaho at Colorado, on April 29.

Dahl is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a slew-footing infraction at 16:03 of the second period.

Dahl will miss Idaho's playoff game vs. Colorado on May 2.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Embach fined

Toledo's Mike Embach has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #K-2, Fort Wayne at Toledo, on April 29.

Embach is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 8:51 of the first period.

