Monarchs Rumbled by Thunder, 5-3

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Manchester Monarchs dropped their second consecutive game to the Adirondack Thunder, 5-3, Tuesday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Game 3 of the North Division Finals.

The Monarchs (5-2) allowed five second-period goals to the Thunder (6-3), falling 5-3, and now trail the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

Adirondack opened the scoring at 2:35 of the second period on the 5th goal of the playoffs by Ryan Schmelzer. Desmond Bergin stole the puck from Joel Lowry along the right wall, where he moved into circle and sent a pass to Schmelzer in the slot. Schmelzer took a wrist shot that beat Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to the glove side, to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Manchester tied things up on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Rob Hamilton, on the power play, at 4:18 of the second period. Alexx Privitera sent a pass from the top of the left circle to Hamilton at the top of the slot, where he one-timed a shot, past the glove of Thunder goaltender, Drew Fielding, to tie the game, 1-1.

The Thunder regained the lead on the power play at 6:18 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Colton White. Bergin gathered the puck off a faceoff and slid the puck to White at the blue line. White took a wrist shot from the left point, through traffic, that found its way past the glove of Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

Adirondack extended their lead with a shorthanded goal at 14:41 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Conor Riley. Riley intercepted a pass in his defensive zone and skated in on a breakaway, where he pulled the puck to his backhand and slid it between the legs of Williams, to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead.

Manchester responded just :28 seconds later, on the power play, on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Tony Turgeon, at 15:09 of the second period. Kevin Morris won a faceoff in the left circle, where Turgeon stepped up and one-timed a shot from the top of the circle, that beat Fielding glove side, to make the score, 3-2.

Adirondack struck again at 16:46 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Austin Orszulak. Pierre-Luc Mercier skated the puck into the right corner, where he left it on the right boards for Orszulak. Orszulak picked up the puck and moved towards the slot, where he fired a shot, past the glove of Williams, to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead.

The Thunder added another goal just :20 seconds later, when Terrence Wallin scored his 3rd goal of the playoffs at 17:06 of the second period. James Henry collected the puck behind the Monarchs goal and sent a pass to Wallin crashing the net from the left side, where he flipped a shot over the glove of Williams, to make the score, 5-2.

Manchester made it a two-goal game, on the power play, at 11:46 of the third period on the 2nd goal of the playoffs by Kevin Morris. David Kolomatis took a wrist shot from the right point, where Morris tipped the puck at the top of the crease, past the blocker of Fielding, to make the score, 5-3.

The Monarchs and Thunder will play Game 4 of the North Division Finals on Thursday, May 3 (7 p.m.) at Cool Insuring Arena.

NOTES:

The Thunder scored five goals in one period for the first time in franchise history.

Evan Cowley took over for Charles Williams in the Monarchs net at 17:06 of the second period.

The Monarchs outshot the Thunder, 41-23.

