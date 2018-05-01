Tony Cameranesi Returns to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Tony Cameranesi has been returned from loan by the Utica Comets (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Cameranesi, 24, returns to the Monarchs after playing 34 games with the Comets this season, where he recorded eight points on three goals and five assists, while racking up 17 penalty minutes. Cameranesi played 21 games for the Monarchs this season, scoring 19 points on four goals and 15 assists.

The 5-foot-9, 194-pound native of Plymouth, Minn., was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs (130th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and was named to the 2016-17 ECHL All-Star team as the representative for the Orlando Solar Bears. In 71 career AHL games, Cameranesi has totaled 17 points on nine goals and eight assists.

Cameranesi and the Monarchs are back in action Tuesday, May 1 (7 p.m.), for Game 3 of the North Division Finals against the Adirondack Thunder.

