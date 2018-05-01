ECHL Transactions - May 1
May 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
Manchester:
Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Delete Tony Cameranesi, F placed on reserve
Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 1, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Tony Cameranesi Returns to Manchester - Manchester Monarchs
- Game 3 - Adirondack (5-3) vs. Manchester (5-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Weekly Report: May 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 3, May 1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mavericks Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule, Ticket Packages - Kansas City Mavericks
- 2017-18 Greenville Swamp Rabbits Season in Review - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.