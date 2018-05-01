ECHL Transactions - May 1

May 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

Manchester:

Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tony Cameranesi, F placed on reserve

Delete Ashton Rome, F placed on reserve

