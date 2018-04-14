Game 2 - Adirondack (1-0) At. Worcester (0-1)

April 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (1-0) @ 4 - Worcester Railers (0-1)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION SEMI FINALS - Game 2

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, 2018 @ 7:05 PM

WHERE: DCU Center - Worcester, MA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder head to Massachusetts for Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Worcester Railers with a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series. Adirondack struck first last evening as it skated to a 3-0 victory over Worcester at Cool Insuring Arena in Game 1.

DYNAMIC DEBUTS: The Adirondack Thunder saw seven players make their professional playoff debut last evening and four additional players play in Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time. All four of the latter made an impact as defenseman Dylan Olsen tallied two assists, forward Paul Rodrigues scored a goal, Kenton Miller posted a +1 rating and goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood posted a 27-save shutout.

PERFECT PENALTY KILL: The Adirondack Thunder killed off all seven of Worcester's power-play opportunities yesterday to begin the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Adirondack did not allow a power-play goal in a game 40 times during the regular season with yesterday's 7-of-7 effort the highest perfect effort to date. The Thunder killed off seven penalties in a game just once in the regular season, a 7-of-8 effort on October 14.

ZERO SUM GAME: Thunder netminder MacKenzie Blackwood led the Thunder last evening as he posted the first playoff shutout in franchise history in the 3-0 victory. Blackwood turned aside all 27 of the Worcester shots he faced in his first career ECHL playoff appearance. The 6-4 goaltender joined Orlando's Cal Heeter as the only players with shutouts through two days of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

WHEN HARRI MET SALLY: Adirondack forward Tim Harrison opened the scoring last evening with his first career playoff goal midway through the first period. Harrison's goal came in his first career game in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. During the regular season, the 6-4 forward amassed eight goals and 16 points from 63 games played in his first full professional season.

DYLLY DYLLY: Thunder defenseman Dylan Olsen collected a pair of assists in yesterday's victory and was the only Adirondack player to amass multiple points in the victory. Olsen was one of three defensemen leaguewide to net two assists in Game 1, joining Toledo's Simon Denis and Idaho's Eric Sweetman. The 6-3 blueliner posted multiple points five times during the regular season, including three, two-assist games.

CIVIL WARD: Adirondack forward Brian Ward scored his team's third goal last evening, his first of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 6-1 center has now scored in back-to-back playoff games, dating back to Game 6 against Manchester last season. Ward led the team with 30 goals scored during the 2017-18 regular season as he set a Thunder single-season franchise record.

