Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

South Division Semifinals - Game 2 - Orlando leads series 1-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0) look to take a 2-0 series lead in the South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (0-1). Orlando defeated South Carolina by a 2-0 score on Thursday in Game 1.

FEJES PICKS UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: Second-year forward Hunter Fejes provided the game-winner for the Solar Bears in Thursday's victory with a shorthanded goal in the second period. From the time Orlando acquired Fejes on Jan. 2 from the Wheeling Nailers, the Anchorage, Alaska native has either led or tied for the team lead on the Solar Bears with 18 goals, 14 assists, 32 points and a plus-minus of +12.

PK DISPLAYS STRONG EFFORT: The Solar Bears matched a team postseason record for the most power-play chances allowed in a road playoff match on Thursday, but Orlando's special teams withstood a barrage of Stingrays shots and went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. This is no small feat, as the Stingrays ranked third in the Eastern Conference with a power play that operated at 17.8% during the regular season.

NEXT VICTORY MOVES BEREHOWSKY PAST WILLIAMS: With Thursday's win, Solar Bears Drake Berehowsky earned his fourth postseason victory with Orlando, tying him with Vince Williams for the most in franchise history. Berehowsky previously set the club mark for career regular season wins earlier this season with 92 victories.

CRANE LOOKS TO RESUME STRONG POSTSEASON PLAY: After setting the franchise record for most playoff assists during last year's postseason run with seven helpers, forward Chris Crane played through a campaign that was partially interrupted due to injury. Crane made his return to the lineup in the penultimate game of the regular season and contributed two goals and an assist for Orlando, illustrating his offensive contributions. Crane's next career playoff point (2g-7a) will tie the franchise mark of 10, currently held by Denver Manderson (5g-5a).

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Fejes, Jardine, Piccinich - 1

GOALS: Fejes, Piccinich - 1

ASSISTS: Jardine - 1

+/-: Jardine - +2

PIM: Dupuy - 4

SHOTS: Perry - 3

SHOOTING %: Fejes, Piccinich - 50%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 1

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies (52-18-2-2) defeated the Laval Rocket on Friday by a 4-1 score and close out their 12-game regular season series this afternoon at 4 p.m. The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their first-round series with the Boston Bruins with a 5-1 loss on Thursday, and resume their series tonight at TD Garden.

