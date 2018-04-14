ECHL Transactions - April 14

April 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 14, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG

Delete Olivier Mantha, G recalled by Syracuse

Cincinnati:

Add Jonas Johansson, G activated from reserve

Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Stewart, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Connor LaCouvee, G signed ATO, added to Playoff Roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Borkowski, F recalled by Grand Rapids

