ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 14, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Nick Niedert, G added as EBUG
Delete Olivier Mantha, G recalled by Syracuse
Cincinnati:
Add Jonas Johansson, G activated from reserve
Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Stewart, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Connor LaCouvee, G signed ATO, added to Playoff Roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve
Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Borkowski, F recalled by Grand Rapids
