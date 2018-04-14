Cyclones Fall in Game 1 Marathon

Ft. Wayne, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Ft. Wayne Komets, 4-3 in double overtime, in Game 1 of the Divisional Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday night. The Komets lead the best-of-seven series, 1 game to 0. Forwards Daniel Muzito-Bagenda, Justin Vaive, and Jesse Schultz lit the lamp for the Cyclones, while goaltender Jonas Johansson had a busy night in net, stopping 68 Ft. Wayne shots.

Cincinnati drew first blood while on the power play, when Muzito-Bagenda came down the left side before cutting in front of the net and sliding a shot five-hole to put the Cyclones ahead, 1-0, 5:26 into the opening frame.

The Cyclones took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first, and in the second Cincinnati needed just 60 seconds to take a 2-0 lead, when a dump in bounced off the end boards right to Vaive in the high slot, and he fired it in to put Cincinnati ahead by a pair.

Ft. Wayne was not deterred and managed to even the game up following goals from forwards Dan Maggio and Garrett Thompson to tie the game, 2-2, after 40 minutes. The Komets completed their comeback and took a 3-2 lead at the 6:39 mark of the third, when defenseman Ryan Lowney found the back of the net.

The Cyclones fought back and pulled back level moments later while on the power play, when defenseman Eric Knodel sent a pass to Schultz, and he hammered home a shot to tie the game, 3-3, ultimately forcing overtime.

Cincinnati and the Komets exchanged quality scoring chances throughout the first overtime with Johansson and Ft. Wayne goaltender Michael Houser each coming up with big saves. The 3-3 tie was preserved throughout the first overtime, and in the second extra session, Ft. Wayne netted the game winner 6:29 in when forward Jamie Schaafsma followed up a play and buried a rebound, lifting the Komets to a 4-3 double overtime victory.

The Komets outshot Cincinnati, 72-31 on the evening, with the Cyclones converting on 50% of their power play chances. The Cyclones look to even up their best-of-seven series on Sunday evening in Ft. Wayne. Face-off is slated for 6:05pm ET.

