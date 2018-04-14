North Division Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Reading at Manchester

April 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Manchester, NH - The Reading Royals (0-0-1 postseason) finish up the weekend with the second game of a back-to-back in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinals at Manchester (1-0-0 postseason) Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

In Game 1, Reading forced double overtime and lost to Manchester, 3-2, on a goal at 17:38 by Sam Kurker. Including the postseason, Reading is 3-2-1-0 at the SNHU Arena this season.

Series Schedule: Monarchs lead best-of-seven series, 1-0

Game 1 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 2 at Manchester: Sat, Apr. 14, 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 vs. Manchester: Mon, Apr. 16, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 4 vs. Manchester: Wed, Apr. 18, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 5 vs. Manchester (if necessary): Thu, Apr. 19, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 6 at Manchester (if necessary): Sat, Apr. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Game 7 at Manchester (if necessary): Tue, Apr. 24, 7:00 p.m.

Definitely not out

The Royals have won six series and dropped six when falling behind a series, 1-0. In 13 previous playoff runs, the Royals have only fallen behind a series, 2-0, twice. The last time was in 2011 to Kalamazoo in the 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Reading has won Game 2 the last four times when trailing, 1-0.

The Monarchs are 1-1 in series when winning the first game. Last season, Manchester advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, winning Game 1 vs. Adirondack in round 1 and Game 1 vs. South Carolina in the Conference Finals.

Game 2 history

The Royals are 16-6-1 all-time in Game 2 of a series, the most wins of any game during a best-of-seven. From 2012-15, Reading won seven straight "game twos". That included winning four consecutive during the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Last season, Reading dropped Game 2 against Brampton in overtime, 2-1.

The Monarchs advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and won all three game twos. Since joining the ECHL, Manchester is 3-0-1 in Game 2.

Looking to establish

The Royals and Monarchs both have players with title-game experience. John Muse is the only Royals player with a North American professional championship, winning the 2012 Kelly Cup and Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP for the Florida Everblades. Manchester's Ashton Rome (2010 Calder Cup) and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman (2008 Calder Cup) have the professional championships for the Monarchs.

Goaltender Evan Cowley won the NCAA National Championship with Denver in 2017 and is the only Monarchs player to win the NCAA title. Muse did it twice with Boston College and Charlie Vasaturo, Matt Wilkins and Mark Bennett won the 2014 title with Union.

Nine active Royals and Monarchs were on their squads last postseason. In the 2016 postseason, Matt Leitner and Craig Wyzomirski played for Manchester. That same year, Nick Luukko played two first-round games for the Royals.

The marvelous Moose

Despite losing in overtime, John Muse had his first-ever 50+ save performance (54 saves) in the 3-2 loss Friday. Muse made at least ten saves in every period during regulation, including 17 in the first. It was the longest game he has ever been a part of (97:38).

Muse topped the league with a .931 save percentage during the regular season. In 14 career ECHL postseason games, he is 11-2-1 with a 1.79 goals against average and .940 save percentage.

Both Muse and Manchester goalie Charles Williams have not lost in regulation to the opponent yet this regular season. Williams went 3-0-0-2 vs. Reading during the regular season. Muse is 3-0-1-0 overall vs. Manchester, including Game 1.

Special teams

Reading (0-for-5) and Manchester (0-for-2) both failed to score on the man up in Game 1. Last playoffs, the Royals had the best penalty kill of any playoff team (23-for-25, 92%) while Manchester's power play ranked best in the Eastern Conference (19%, 17-for-90).

This regular season, the penalty kills ranked next to each other in league ranking, with Manchester (7th in league, 84.7%) finishing a tick above the Royals (8th, 84.4%). Reading surrendered the third-fewest power-play goals in the league (34), took the fewest PIM in the league (658) and was short-handed the fewest times in the league (3 times per game). In contrast, Manchester was short-handed 287 times this season (about 4 times a game).

Reading's man up converted in back-to- back games to end the regular season and finished the regular season ranked 20th in the league at 16%. Manchester scored on 18.5% of man-up chances (7th).

