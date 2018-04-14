Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 2, April 14

April 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





FOUR HOURS LATER...

The Monarchs and Royals played for three hours and 58 minutes Friday night, in a double-overtime game that ended with a Sam Kurker goal at 17:38 of the second extra frame. This marked the fourth longest game in Monarchs history, behind two triple overtime games on Apr. 22, 2004 and May 6, 2015 and a double overtime game that ended at the 19:12 mark of the period on Apr. 20, 2007.

BATTLING BACK

Manchester trailed 2-0 heading into the third period Friday night, before storming back for two goals in 2:32, to tie the game. In the regular season, the Monarchs had come back when trailing after the second period just three times in 24 opportunities, going 3-21-0-0 in that situation. From the third period on, the Monarchs outshot the Royals, 30-23, and picked up three-unanswered goals for the victory.

SHOTS FOR EVERYBODY

Everyone on the Monarchs recorded at least one shot last night, including nine from Kevin Morris, leading to 57 shots towards Reading goaltender John Muse. Reading took 44 shots of their own, for a combined total of 101 shots on the night, eclipsing the Monarchs regular-season high, 86, posted twice this season. Neither goalie backed down, with Muse posting a .947 save percentage and Williams with a .955 save percentage.

GAME 2 - North Division Semi-Finals

MONARCHS (1-0-0-0) vs Reading Royals (0-1-0-0)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 6:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Sam Kurker: 1 points (1g, 0a)

Matt Leitner: 1 points (1g, 0a)

Matt Marcinew: 1 points (1g, 0a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 1-0-0-0, 1.23 GAA, 0.955 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

ROYALS POINTS LEADERS

Chris McCarthy: 2 points (1g, 1a)

Matt Wilkins: 1 points (1g, 0a)

Chase Golightly: 1 points (0g, 1a)

ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

John Muse: 0-1-0-0, 1.84 GAA, 0.947 save %

Mark Dekanich: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.