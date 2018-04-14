Americans Top Steelheads to Take Game 1

Boise, ID - Bryan Moore's first goal of the playoffs on a third period 3-on-1 rush was the game-winner, as the Allen Americans swiped Game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals with a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena.

With the score tied 2-2, Max French overskated the puck just inside the Americans' blue line and lost control, with defenseman Mike Gunn finding the loose puck and snapping it out to the neutral zone to spring the odd-man rush. Spencer Asuchak dropped a pass from the left wing to the high slot for Moore, who beat goaltender Philippe Desrosiers at 6:14 to give the Americans their third lead of the night.

Moore had totaled six goals and 12 points in 14 regular season games against Idaho over the last two years with the Americans.

Allen opened the scoring just 1:56 into the first period. Alex Guptill whipped a pass from the right-wing corner to the front of the net for rookie Braylon Shmyr, who snuck behind the Idaho defense for his first professional playoff goal. The rookie played the last nine games of the regular season for Allen, and had a goal and two assists against the Steelheads last Friday.

Aaron Harstad tied the game for the Steelheads at 4:17 of the first, a wrist shot from the right circle past goaltender Jake Paterson just five seconds into a Steelheads power play to make it 1-1. The Americans restored their lead at 17:30 of the first when a fanned clearing attempt by Corbin Baldwin was intercepted at the Idaho line by David Makowski. Makowski walked between the circles at snapped a wrist shot past Desrosiers' glove to make it 2-1 Allen.

[Brady Brassart,, 4/13; Brian Losness]Steve McParland drew Idaho even again at 1:52 of the second period, finishing a tap-in at the right post on a feed from Sweetman at the top of the left circle. Sweetman earned two assists in his professional playoff debut, as did Justin Parizek in his first pro playoff game.

Paterson made 27 saves to earn the win for Allen, after stopping 40 shots or more in all four of his regular season contests against Idaho. Desrosiers made 21 saves in his first game action for the Steelheads since March 4th, having spent the rest of the regular season with AHL Texas.

Friday night was the first time the Steelheads had lost Game 1 of a series since the 2013 Western Conference Final, a series they ultimately lost to the Stockton Thunder. Idaho had won five Game1s since, but lost four of those series.

The Steelheads had won seven straight on home ice heading into the playoffs, and head not lost in regulation since March 13th in Atlanta.

The Steelheads will look to bounce back in Game 2 at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday night, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:10pm. The game can be heard on 1350AM KTIK, and seen on Cable One and ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Goals: Harstad (1), McParland (1)

Philippe Desrosiers: 21 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eric Sweetman IDH

2. David Makowski ALN

3. Braylon Shmyr ALN

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bryan Moore: Game-winning goal, 3 shots, plus-1

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Max French raced ahead in the third period shortly after stepping out of the penalty box, looking for the go-ahead goal in a 2-2 game. As he carried the puck into Allen ice, Mike Gunn stood up to apply pressure and French left the puck behind. Gunn's quick outlet pass sprung the Americans on a 3-on-1 rush, which Bryan Moore finished for his first of the playoffs and the eventual game-winner.

