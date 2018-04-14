Steelheads Game Day Storylines - Game 2 Mountain Division Semifinals

Steel Reel

The Steelheads get back to work on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals, looking to bounce back after the Allen Americans took the series-opener on Friday night with a 3-2 win at CenturyLink Arena. The defeat was the first time since 2013, a span of five playoff series, that Idaho had lost Game 1 of a series. Idaho had won seven consecutive games on home ice to finish the regular season.

The Americans jumped out to a lead early in Game 1 and would never trail, with rookie Braylon Shmyr scoring the series' first goal. The Steelheads would tie the game twice, with Aaron Harstad and Steve McParland scoring to pull Idaho out of one-goal holes, but Bryan Moore's go-ahead goal for Allen with 13:46 remaining held up as the game-winner. Philippe Desrosiers made 21 saves in his first Steelheads start since March 4th.

Getting to the Net...

Jake Paterson earned the win in net for the Americans with perhaps his lightest workload against Idaho this season. In four regular-season games against the Steelheads in 2017-18, one of them with Norfolk, Paterson made a minimum of 40 saves in each appearance. On Friday, Paterson turned away 27 of 29 Idaho shots, and all seven in the third period. Idaho averaged 36.1 shots per game this season and 39.1 per game against the Americans. Max French finished the season for Idaho with an eight-game points streak and Cole Ully finished with six multipoint games in his last seven, but the Americans held the duo to a combined five shots.

Rookie Impact...

Eric Sweetman and Justin Parizek both put up points in their first professional playoff action, with both players earning assists on each Idaho goal. Sweetman showed off his playmaking ability in the second period, finding Steve McParland at the back post for a tap-in goal to tie the game 2-2. Parizek was the only Steelhead to finish Game 1 with a plus-rating. For the Americans, Braylon Shmyr played only nine regular-season games before his first playoff action but opened the scoring with his first playoff goal. Shmyr helped usher Allen into the playoffs with a three-point game against Idaho last week in Allen, including a go-ahead goal in the third period and a set-up for Mathieu Foget on the overtime winner.

Moore Power to Them...

Bryan Moore's game-winner in Game 1 continued a history of solid play against the Steelheads since he joined Allen during the 2016-17 season. Prior to last night's game, Moore had collected six goals and 12 points in 14 regular-season games against the Steelheads. Moore has been one of Allen's top contributors since joining the Americans, posting 99 points in 101 regular-season games and four goals and seven points in six playoff games.

Idaho Leaders Americans Leaders

Goals: Harstad/McParland (1) Goals: Three players (1)

Assists: Sweetman/Parizek (2) Assists: Four players (1)

Points: Sweetman/Parizek (2) Points: Seven players (1)

Plus/Minus: Parizek (+1) Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+3)

Power Play Goals: Harstad (1) Power Play Goals: ---

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (3.09) Goals-Against Average: Paterson (2.00)

