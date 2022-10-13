G Motte Assigned to Heartlanders
October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced goaltender C.J. Motte has been assigned to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild.
Motte, an eighth-year professional with more than 200 professional games played, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Iowa Wild this offseason. Motte played 51 games in the EIHL last season for Coventry, registering a .911 save percentage (2.99 GAA).
This is Motte's fourth time playing in the Minnesota organization (2016-19 in ECHL and AHL with Minnesota affiliates).
In 155 ECHL games, the Ferris State graduate has generated 69 wins (69-67-12 record), a 3.01 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.
The Heartlanders open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho, a game presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, Flex Tickets, Mini-Plans and Single-Game Tickets are available at Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.
