Hughes and Maass Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have been assigned forward Bear Hughes and defenseman Benton Maass from Hershey on Thursday.

Hughes, 21, signed a contract with Hershey on May 26th upon completing his final season of junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. During the 2021-22 campaign, Hughes posted 67 points on 24 goals and 43 assists in 64 games, earning a spot on the WHL Second All-Star Team.

The 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Fargo Force of the USHL where the native of Post Falls, ID tallied 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists in 35 games. From 2018-20 and again in 2021-22, Hughes appeared in 127 games with the Chiefs, accumulating 116 points on 42 games and 74 assists.

Maass, 23, appeared in one game for the Bears last season after completing his final season of collegiate hockey with Minnesota State University - Mankato. During the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 42 games and collected 14 points on three goals and 11 assists, helping the Mavericks to an NCAA Finals appearance.

The native of Elk River, MN was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL draft by the Capitals following his sole season of junior hockey with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Prior to attending MSU-Mankato, Mass spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, amassing 37 points on 10 goals and 27 assists.

The Stingrays kick off their 30th season celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

