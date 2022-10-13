ECHL Transactions - October 13
October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 13, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Henry Johnson, G
Allen:
Hunter Bersani, F
Kolten Olynek, F
Erik Schuette, G
Greenville:
Matt Wiesner, F
Idaho:
Michael Ferraro, F
Iowa:
Brendan Soucie, F
Brendan St-Louis, D
Cody Karpinski, G
Sam Hu, F
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
Sebastien Lefebvre, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Adam Samuelsson, D
Iowa:
Alec Baer, F
Chandler Yakimowicz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F assigned by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Gabe Guertler, F added to training camp roster
Add Derek Topatigh, D added to training camp roster
Add Paul McAvoy, F added to training camp roster
Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson
Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Allen, D added to training camp roster
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester
Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Rochester
Add Beck Warm, G assigned by Rochester
Florida:
Add Xavier Cormier, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Nathan Staios, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Greenville:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario
Add Tye McSorley, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster [10/12]
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Alex Whelan, F assigned by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford
Maine:
Add Mathew Santos, F added to training camp roster
Newfoundland:
Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba
Rapid City:
Add Brett Gravelle, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Jon Martin, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Hershey
Add Benton Maass, D assigned by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Evan Weinger, F assigned by San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Billy Constantinou, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
