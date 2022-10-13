ECHL Transactions - October 13

October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 13, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Henry Johnson, G

Allen:

Hunter Bersani, F

Kolten Olynek, F

Erik Schuette, G

Greenville:

Matt Wiesner, F

Idaho:

Michael Ferraro, F

Iowa:

Brendan Soucie, F

Brendan St-Louis, D

Cody Karpinski, G

Sam Hu, F

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

Sebastien Lefebvre, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Adam Samuelsson, D

Iowa:

Alec Baer, F

Chandler Yakimowicz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F assigned by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Gabe Guertler, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Topatigh, D added to training camp roster

Add Paul McAvoy, F added to training camp roster

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson

Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Allen, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Rochester

Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Rochester

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Add Xavier Cormier, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Nathan Staios, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Greenville:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Ontario

Add Tye McSorley, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster [10/12]

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Alex Whelan, F assigned by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford

Maine:

Add Mathew Santos, F added to training camp roster

Newfoundland:

Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba

Rapid City:

Add Brett Gravelle, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Jon Martin, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Hershey

Add Benton Maass, D assigned by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Evan Weinger, F assigned by San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Billy Constantinou, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

ECHL Stories from October 13, 2022

