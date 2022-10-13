Gladiators Begin New Era with Ownership Change
October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators will announce new ownership at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Gas South Arena. The team will hold a formal press conference to announce the new ownership and to answer questions from fans and media.
Fans, corporate partners, and media are invited to attend Gladiators practice at Gas South Arena starting at 10:30 AM that morning and stay for the following press conference at noon.
Following a brief Q&A session with fans, media members will be permitted to interview the new ownership in a separate space.
