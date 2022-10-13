Gravelle Added, Calgary Assigns a Pair

Rapid City Rush forward Brett Gravelle takes a shot against the Allen Americans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment three additions to the training camp roster. The AHL Calgary Wranglers have assigned forwards Matt Marcinew and Jon Martin to the Rush and forward Brett Gravelle has also been added to the camp roster.

Marcinew and Martin are each on two-way AHL contracts with the Wranglers, Rapid City's AHL affiliate. Marcinew spent the 2021-22 season playing overseas, splitting the year between HPK of Liiga in Finland and Sodertalje SK in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. The sixth-year pro has appeared in 184 games in the ECHL over his career and recorded 59 goals and 82 assists.

Martin arrives in Rapid City ahead of his seventh professional season. He has played in 260 career games in the AHL and spent the 2021-22 campaign with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins, where he notched four goals and 12 assists.

Gravelle participated in AHL training camp on a professional tryout contract. Over 67 games for the Rush in the 2021-22 season he recorded 27 goals and 27 assists.

Rush training camp began on Monday and the team will be on the ice each day throughout the week at 10:00 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Practices are open to the public and the doors to the arena will open at 9:45 a.m.

The team will hold its annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. The game is free to attend and in lieu of admission, the Rush ask that fans bring a canned good donation to Feeding South Dakota, who will be collecting donations at the game. There is also a free document shredding event, hosted by AARP South Dakota, that will take place in The Monument parking lot from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

