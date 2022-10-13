Two Join Gladiators from AHL Tucson, Topatigh Returns from Manitoba

October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that forward Reece Vitelli and defenseman Noah Laaouan have been reassigned to the Gladiators from the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League. The team also announced that defenseman Derek Topatigh has been returned to the Gladiators from AHL training camp with the Manitoba Moose. All three will report to Atlanta's training camp this week.

Vitelli, 21, signed an AHL contract with the Roadrunners prior to the start of Tucson's training camp. Last season with the Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League, the 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward tallied 51 points (25G-26A) to lead the team in scoring. Vitelli, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, played five seasons of junior hockey in the WHL and racked up 133 points (53G-80A) in 288 games.

Laaouan, 21, also signed an AHL contract with Tucson this offseason. The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and accumulated 165 points (31G-134A) in 284 games. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native registered 60 points (12G-48A) while serving as an alternate captain for the Charlottetown Islanders last season.

With the additions of Vitelli and Laaouan, the Gladiators now have four players in camp on AHL contracts, all of whom have signed with the Roadrunners. Kaid Oliver and Tyler Parks are the other two AHL-contracted players.

Topatigh, 25, spent last season with Atlanta and broke out in his rookie season with 40 points (13G-27A) to tie for the lead amongst Gladiators defensemen. The Mississauga, Ontario native's 13 goals led all Atlanta blueliners.

The Gladiators open the season at Gas South Arena on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2022

Two Join Gladiators from AHL Tucson, Topatigh Returns from Manitoba - Atlanta Gladiators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.