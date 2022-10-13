K-Wings Receive Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Canucks, Release Two Players
October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks have loaned defenseman Chad Nychuk to the K-Wings.
Nychuk, 21, led all WHL defensemen in goals scored with 21, en route to a 71 point 2021-22 performance for the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, defenseman hails from Rossburn, Manitoba, and was selected to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team last season.
The K-Wings also released defensemen Jarrad Vroman and Michael Klintworth from their tryout agreements.
Kalamazoo continues training camp this week with its first preseason game tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets are just $6 if purchased before the day of the game.
