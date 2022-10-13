K-Wings Receive Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Canucks, Release Two Players

October 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks have loaned defenseman Chad Nychuk to the K-Wings.

Nychuk, 21, led all WHL defensemen in goals scored with 21, en route to a 71 point 2021-22 performance for the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, defenseman hails from Rossburn, Manitoba, and was selected to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team last season.

The K-Wings also released defensemen Jarrad Vroman and Michael Klintworth from their tryout agreements.

Kalamazoo continues training camp this week with its first preseason game tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets are just $6 if purchased before the day of the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.