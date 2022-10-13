Alex Kile Headlines Training Camp Additions

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Alex Kile was assigned to Mariners training camp by the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, as the Mariners added to their training camp roster. Fellow forwards Mathew Santos and Tyler Hinam also rejoined the team from Belleville Senators camp while Nick Isaacson returned from Springfield.

Kile, 28, is the longest tenured Mariners player in the history of the franchise, having been the first player to sign a contract with the team in July of 2018. Since then, he's spent part of each season with Maine, also playing for the Florida Everblades and several AHL organizations. Last season, Kile began the year injured, but scored four goals in his season debut on December 28th against Worcester. The Troy, MI native was quickly signed by the Phantoms and played 27 games for them, scoring four goals and adding three assists. He returned to Mariners later in the season and ended up posting 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) in 11 games. He also played in three postseason games for Maine, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Kile is currently two points behind Terrence Wallin for the franchise's top career points mark, of 91.

Santos, Hinam, and Isaacson are all under contract with the Mariners, and have been returned to Maine from AHL camps. Santos, the Mariners' leading scorer from 2021-22 was at Belleville Senators camp along with Hinam. Isaacson was acquired by the Mariners from the South Carolina Stingrays last month in a trade that sent the ECHL rights to defenseman Michael Kim in the other direction.

The Mariners now have 27 players at training camp, which culminates over the weekend with a pair of preseason games against the Worcester Railers. Regular season rosters can contain 21 players for the first month of the season, not including players on reserve.

The Mariners "home" preseason game is Sunday, October 16th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn at 5 PM. Tickets are $10, available through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door. A pregame open skate is included in the price of admission from 3:30-5 PM. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen. The road game is on Saturday at 7 PM in Worcester.

The 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

