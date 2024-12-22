Full Trophy Presentation: Westchester Knicks Win 2024 G League Winter Showcase

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks YouTube Video







The Westchester Knicks are the champions of the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.