FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







It was a Friday night party at Audi Field with lots to celebrate as Trinity Rodman scored her first goal of the season, Leicy Santos bagged a brace, and Claudia Martínez became the first Paraguayan to score in the NWSL.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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