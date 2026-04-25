FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current
Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
It was a Friday night party at Audi Field with lots to celebrate as Trinity Rodman scored her first goal of the season, Leicy Santos bagged a brace, and Claudia Martínez became the first Paraguayan to score in the NWSL.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Washington Spirit Dominates Kansas City Current in 4-0 Win in Front of Sold-out Audi Field - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Sells out Second Match of Season with 19,215 at Audi Field - Washington Spirit
- Racing Holds On, Uses Milliet's Brace to Capture First Win of 2026 over Orlando - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Fall 3-2 on the Road to Racing Louisville FC - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Visits Defending Champion Gotham FC Saturday on CBS - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Announce Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Host North Carolina Courage for Kids Night - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Set for Home Clash against Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dash
- Courage Head to Houston for First Matchup of Multi-Match Week - North Carolina Courage
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Racing Louisville on the Road - Orlando Pride
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