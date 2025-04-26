FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Gotham FC take down their East Coast rivals, the Washington Spirit, with a dominant 3-0 win - fueled by goals from Sarah Schupansky and Esther González and a stellar showing from Ann-Katrin Berger in net.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.