FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC
April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Gotham FC take down their East Coast rivals, the Washington Spirit, with a dominant 3-0 win - fueled by goals from Sarah Schupansky and Esther González and a stellar showing from Ann-Katrin Berger in net.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits the Portland Thorns - Racing Louisville FC
- Geyse Set to Make Debut Start for Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Hosts East Coast Rival Gotham FC at Home
- Big Game, Bigger Vibes: Spirit Ready to Host Gotham FC on the Pitch and Large Crowds off It
- Washington Spirit to Play Bay FC at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco, Presented by Visa
- Washington Spirit and Mars, Incorporated Are Teaming up for Pitchside Pups on May 2
- By the Numbers: Washington Spirit - 1, Orlando Pride - 0