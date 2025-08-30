FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







A back and forth battle ends in a draw as both Kailen Sheridan and Claudia Dickey come up with key saves for their teams.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.