FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave
Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
A back and forth battle ends in a draw as both Kailen Sheridan and Claudia Dickey come up with key saves for their teams.
