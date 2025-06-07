FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign
June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Reign FC earned an impressive road victory on Friday night, defeating San Diego Wave FC, 2-1, thanks to second-half goals from Sally Menti and Emeri Adames. Menti opened the game's goals just after the hour mark with a long-range effort that sailed past Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and in. San Diego did not go quietly, though, with attacker Delphine Cascarino leveling the score in the 75th minute. However, a rocket from Emeri Adames as stoppage time loomed is what ultimately separated the two sides as Seattle levels with all three points.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Trinity Armstrong Named to NWSL Best XI for May
- Head Coach Jonas Eidevall Named May Coach of the Month
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC