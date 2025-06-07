FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Reign FC earned an impressive road victory on Friday night, defeating San Diego Wave FC, 2-1, thanks to second-half goals from Sally Menti and Emeri Adames. Menti opened the game's goals just after the hour mark with a long-range effort that sailed past Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and in. San Diego did not go quietly, though, with attacker Delphine Cascarino leveling the score in the 75th minute. However, a rocket from Emeri Adames as stoppage time loomed is what ultimately separated the two sides as Seattle levels with all three points.

