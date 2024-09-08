FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







The North Carolina Courage defeated San Diego Wave FC 4-1 on September 8, 2024. Kennedy Wesley scored for San Diego, while Haley Hopkins, Feli Rauch, Bianca St-Georges, and Meredith Speck scored for North Carolina.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.