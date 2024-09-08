FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage
September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage defeated San Diego Wave FC 4-1 on September 8, 2024. Kennedy Wesley scored for San Diego, while Haley Hopkins, Feli Rauch, Bianca St-Georges, and Meredith Speck scored for North Carolina.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 8, 2024
- Orlando Pride Earns Road Win Over Chicago Red Stars for First Time Since 2021 - Orlando Pride
- North Carolina Strikes Early And Often In Key Road Win Sunday - North Carolina Courage
- Chicago Red Stars Fall 0-1 in Record Breaking Welcome Home Match - Chicago Red Stars
- Rapid Reactions: Marta's Magic - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Red Stars Attendance Pushes National Women's Soccer League Regular-Season Attendance Past 1.5 Million - Chicago Red Stars
- Gotham FC Defeats Houston Dash 2-1 on Sunday - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road to NJ/NY Gotham FC - Houston Dash
- Preview: NC Courage at San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- By the Numbers: Alex Morgan Retires from Historic Playing Career - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Travel to Chicago to Face the Red Stars - Orlando Pride
- Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride - Chicago Red Stars
- Watch Orlando Pride at Chicago Red Stars on Bally Sports, NWSL+ and Paramount+ - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Secures 1-0 Win Over Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage
- By the Numbers: Alex Morgan Retires from Historic Playing Career
- In an Unprecedented Moment for Women's Sports, Multiple NWSL Media Partners Led by CBS Sports to Simulcast Soccer Legend Alex Morgan's Final Game
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage
- Alex Morgan Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following Sunday's Match