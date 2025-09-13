FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Esther González takes control of the golden boot lead while Jaedyn Shaw scores in her Gotham FC debut to get the win against the San Diego Wave and get the 2-0 win.

