FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave FC powered past Racing Louisville FC, 4-1, thanks to a multi-faceted performance from Delphine Cascarino (2G, 1A), and adding other great goals from Kenza Dali and Mel Barcenas.

