FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing earns a hard-fought first win of the season against the Pride after a brace from defender Lauren Milliet and goal from Sarah Weber.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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