FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville relied on a goal from Emma Hase to earn the final place in the NWSL Playoffs race!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.