FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Kansas City Current win in Portland for a big three points! Ellie Wheeler scores within the first minute of the game, and Temwa Chawinga adds another in the second half to shut out the Portland Thorns.

