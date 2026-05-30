FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Barbra Banda's third brace of the season and a rocket from Cori Dyke, assisted by Banda herself, gives the Orlando Pride a comfortable win right at home.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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