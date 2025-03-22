FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign FC
March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Seattle Reign FC defeated the North Carolina Courage 2-1. Jess Fishlock and Jordyn Bugg scored for Seattle while Aline Gomes scored for North Carolina.
