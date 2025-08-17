FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC
Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns settle for a draw with goals coming from Tyler Lussi and Olivia Moultrie - now tied with Jaedyn Shaw for most career goals scored by a teen.
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns highlights presented by @nationwide
