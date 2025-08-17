FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns settle for a draw with goals coming from Tyler Lussi and Olivia Moultrie - now tied with Jaedyn Shaw for most career goals scored by a teen.

