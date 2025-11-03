NWSL North Carolina Courage

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage grabs all 3 points to end their season thanks to goals from Meredith Speck, Manaka Matsukubo, and an own goal forced by Payton Linnehan!

