FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







North Carolina Courage grabs all 3 points to end their season thanks to goals from Meredith Speck, Manaka Matsukubo, and an own goal forced by Payton Linnehan!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.