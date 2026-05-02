FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign
Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The Houston Dash and Seattle Reign split points after going head-to-head in Houston.
Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign highlights presented by Nationwide
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