FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







The Houston Dash and Seattle Reign split points after going head-to-head in Houston.

Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

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