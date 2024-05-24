FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







The Houston Dash got the victory at home with three goals over the North Carolina Courage. Goals by Ramona Bachmann, Bárbara Olivieri and Diana Ordóñez secured the win.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.