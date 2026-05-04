FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Jaedyn Shaw scores the lone goal in Gotham's win, their third home shutout in a row.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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