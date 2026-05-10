NWSL Boston Legacy FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video


Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC split the points in a 1-1 draw. Goals by Jaedyn Shaw and Alba Caño earned each team a point.

Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC highlights presented by @Nationwide

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