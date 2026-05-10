FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC
Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC split the points in a 1-1 draw. Goals by Jaedyn Shaw and Alba Caño earned each team a point.
Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC highlights presented by @Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026
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