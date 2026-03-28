FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit vs. Washington Spirit
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
63,004 are in attendance for Denver Summit's inaugural home opener versus the Washington Spirit, which ends in a draw.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
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