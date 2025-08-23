FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







North Carolina Courage go up early but Ludmila responds and scores a hat trick in less than 10 minutes for Chicago to pull out the 3-3 draw.







