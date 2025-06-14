FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC jumped out to a 2-0 lead after forward Ludmila sent the home side ahead with two goals in three minutes inside the game's opening 15 minutes. However, demonstrating their fight to the end, Seattle pulled back two late goals via forward Lynn Biyendolo and defender Jordyn Bugg to earn a point in a 2-2 draw.

