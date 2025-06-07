FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns
June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Alyssa Malonson and Bay FC score the lone goal early and get back in the Win column against the Portland Thorns.
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Houston Dash Drop Defensive Showdown with Orlando Pride - Houston Dash
- Alyssa Malonson Scores First Career Goal as Bay FC Bests Portland Thorns 1-0 - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Late Surge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Earn Fourth Consecutive Victory with 2-1 Win over Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Washington Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Lavelle Eyes Potential Season Debut vs. Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Unveils Official Team Crest - Boston Legacy FC
- Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Alyssa Malonson Scores First Career Goal as Bay FC Bests Portland Thorns 1-0
- Bay FC Kicks off Two-Match Home Stretch Saturday vs. Portland Thorns FC
- Ticket Sales for Bay FC's August 23 Match at Oracle Park in San Francisco Cross 25,000 Sold
- Bay FC to Host Summer Series Featuring Japanese Powerhouse Urawa Red Diamonds and California Rivals Angel City FC
- Bay FC Comes from Behind, Earns a Point in Houston with 2-2 Draw at Shell Energy Stadium