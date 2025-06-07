Sports stats



FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video


Alyssa Malonson and Bay FC score the lone goal early and get back in the Win column against the Portland Thorns.
