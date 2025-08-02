FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Houston Dash

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Bay FC and the Houston Dash played to a 2-2 draw on August 2, 2025. Penelope Hocking and Taylor Huff scored for Bay FC, while Kiki Van Zanten and Sophie Schmidt scored for Houston.

